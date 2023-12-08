JAGDEO TELLS GUYANESE TO IGNORE DANGEROUS MISINFORMATION

Guyana’s Vice President Bharat Jagdeo says, he understands the anxiety among the population but says, people must not fall for some of the misinformation and falsehoods being shared.

He says, some of it is dangerous and down right unpatriotic.

At a news conference yesterday Mr. Jagdeo said, there are people doing and sharing too many negatives.

He said, these feed anxieties.

He said, everything is being done by his government to protect the people from the threats of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro after the referendum of last Sunday.

According to the vice president not every strategy will be shared publically.

He said, talks have been taking place at the highest level, but not all the details can be made public.