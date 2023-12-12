I955 FM


HUMAN TRAFFICKING CHILD PROSTITUTION RING BUSTED IN TOBAGO…

December 12, 2023

Police uncover major human trafficking / child prostitution ring in Tobago, three foreign nationals charged.

One Colombian male, and two females from the Dominican Republic, were charged for human trafficking offences

They were also charged with an offence under the Children’s Act.

They were all denied bail, when they appeared before a Scarborough Magistrate on 4th December 2023.

