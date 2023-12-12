WOMEN PARLIAMENTARIANS OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO REMEMBER MARLENE MC DONALD…

The late Marlene Mc Donald is remembered by female parliamentarians for her passion for the development of her constituency, and for the women of the country.

In a release the WPTT recalls in one of her last addresses as a cabinet minister, on the occasion of International Girls Day 2019, Ms. Mc Donald used that platform to encourage young women and girls to dare to dream, and to ‘take up the challenge of contributing to the country’s development’, to ensure both the representation and participation of women.

WPTT secretary, former member of parliament for Couva North Ramona Ramdial, states, as an experienced MP and minister, Ms. Mc Donald was always quick to lend advice, to the younger women in parliament.

She says, she will be missed by all who knew her.

