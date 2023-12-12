SEX PREDATORS TARGET WOMEN & CHILDREN…

Women and children are said to be the primary targets of sex predators.

Superintendent Claire Guy Alleyne is convinced; every child is now at risk.

The head of the gender based violence unit of the TTPS says, over the past two years her unit has dealt with over 1500 matters.

Superintendent Guy Alleyne was a guest on the eye on dependency programme on i95.5fm pm Sunday.

She had this advice when guarding children against perpetrators.

Further Supt. Guy Alleyne made it clear that while labels are now being adopted for this category of criminals, she will not subscribe to that term.

Supt Guy Alleyne said, 600 police officers are trained in gender based responses, and reports can be made at any police station across the country.