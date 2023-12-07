NO MONEY YET FOR NINE IN VINDRA NAIPUAL COOLMAN KILLING…THE COURT SETS ASIDE THE 20 MILLION….

The High Court has set aside an award totaling about $20 million to nine people who were accused, but eventually found not guilty of murdering businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman in 2006.

Setting aside the ruling yesterday, that was made by a Master of the Supreme Court in January, was Justice Joan Charles.

The judge held that the civil claim filed by attorneys representing the former accused, did not properly serve the proceedings on the office of the Attorney General, in keeping with the procedure set out by the state liability and proceedings act, for the acceptance of service on behalf of the state.

But just hours after the ruling was delivered, attorneys representing the former accused filed an appeal, and asked the appeal court to allow an expedited hearing.

They are being represented by team of attorneys led by former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan, SC.

In a media release issued yesterday afternoon, following the court’s ruling, Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, said, the judge found that the order of Master Martha Alexander must be set aside.

Mr. Armour stated that, in her judgment, Justice Charles concluded the rules relating to service of originating documents, and notices on the state were clear and mandatory—and that they must be complied with.

On January 30th, Master Alexander ordered the compensation for Shervon Peters and Devon Peters, along with their brother Anthony Gloster, Joel Fraser, Ronald Armstrong, together with Keida and Jameel Garcia, Marlon Trimmingham and Antonio Charles.

The judge had awarded each of them $2.1 million in an assessment for malicious prosecution.

They were found not guilty by a 12-member jury of murdering Mrs. Naipaul-Coolman.

