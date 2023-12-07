CARICOM LEADERS TO MEET IN EMERGENCY SESSION ON ESSEQUIBO TENSIONS….

CARICOM Heads Summit 2022

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services spends approximately five billion dollars per year, on social support systems.

The Minister says, there is an increase in the number of people depending on such support every year.

Donna Cox says, her Ministry is getting ready to launch a national register of vulnerable people in 2024.

The Minister says, this will help meet the needs of those who are truly vulnerable and avoid abuse.

According to Minister Cox the registry, will help weed out those no longer in need.

She says, the ultimate goal is to decrease the number of people dependent on the state.