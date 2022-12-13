Acting Commissioner of Police admits a murder suspect is his nephew but says they are not close

Acting Commissioner of Police, MacDonald Jacob

Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob confirms a man detained for murder is his nephew but the 2 are not close.

The father of 3 was one of 2 men arrested yesterday mere moments after former police officer Sayed Mohammed was gunned down at the entrance of his home.

Reports say 46-year-old Mr. Mohammed was outside his Katwaroo Trace Penal home when 2 men open fire on him.

A short while later, Southern Division Officers stopped a vehicle and held 2 men including the Commissioner’s relative.

One of the suspects is said to be 33-years-old from Princes Town while the other is a 28-year-old from Orange Valley near Waterloo.

Police say a gun was seized.

In a social media post the Acting Commissioner who is on vacation yesterday confirmed that 1 of the men held is a relative.

He said the nephew was known to be involved in illicit activities since he was a teenager.

Mr. Jacob explained the relative has also been charged with several offences in the past.

The acting top cop made it clear that he did not socialise with him and they have no connection. Mr. Jacob noted that his nephew has a wife and is a father of 3 children