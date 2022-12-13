The PDP explains mass resignations by the Executive Council

PDP Chairman, Dr. Sean Nedd

The Progressive Democratic Patriots breaks its silence on the mass resignations by members of the Farley Augustine led Executive Council.

The resignations took effect on December 1st but were only made public on Monday December 5th.

Now, chairman of the party, Dr. Sean Nedd says the resignations took him and his party by surprise.

Dr. Nedd then made a startling revelation about the Chief Secretary.

Refuting claims that the party was an undemocratic, one-man party, Chairman Nedd called on the Chief Secretary to account for monies spent on election campaigns in 2021.

Noting that squabbles are normal among family members, Dr. Nedd said the PDP would win the upcoming Local Government Election.

He said the party has not fallen despite attempts by Assemblymen to run party groups.

He said the party intends to connect with its members on the issue.