Home invasion ends in the death of a 65-year-old man

A 65-year-old man is reportedly murdered during home invasion.

Police are still on the scene but Newscenter 5 understands Monan Hardeo was killed by bandits who stormed his Caroni Savannah Road home during the early hours of this morning.

Investigations have so far revealed that the family was awakened at around 2:30 am by an intruder.

The assailant described as being of African descent and armed, announced a hold up.

However Mr. Hardeo’s 38-year-old son challenged the bandit and a struggle ensued.

A gunshot was heard and Mr. Hardeo senior fell to the ground.

The intruder ten fled the scene.

Mr. Hardeo died before receiving medical attention.

Investigations are underway.