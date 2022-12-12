I955 FM


Search and rescue groups come up empty handed after 3 days of seeking missing toddler Allon Ramdial

Allon Ramdial

The search for 2-year-old Allon Ramdial continues.

Hunters Search and Rescue team’s captain, Vallence Rambharat said earlier members will keep looking for the boy until they find him.

The toddler’s mother, 19-year-old Cristianna Ramdial, says she discovered her son was missing last Friday about 6 a.m.

Mr. Ramdial says she immediately started looking for him and asked her neighbours for assistance, but he was nowhere to be found.

Only a few steps separate the mother and child from the jetty in Ortoire Village, where they live in a room at a fishing port facility.

Up to earlier today there was no sight of Allon.

