A warning to the public to take precaution in the vicinity of the Beetham as air quality levels deteriorate

A warning to the public take precaution as the air quality levels around the Beetham Landfill has deteriorated.

The situation stems from fires, which started last Wednesday and continued the following day.

The blaze filled the atmosphere over the Beetham, Sea Lots and parts of Port of Spain with thick plumes of smoke.

On Monday night the Environmental Management Authority said there was an improvement in the air quality.

However, in a statement issued yesterday, the EMA says, the air quality level was now hazardous.

The quality was recorded at the EMA’s Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station, which is located at Beetham, Port of Spain at 8:30am yesterday.

It says all persons in the vicinity; particularly the elderly, children, and those with respiratory ailments require extreme caution.

The EMA says the high reading is due primarily to the smoke and particulate matter being emitted from the Beetham Landfill.

In its statement, the EMA says it has advised all relevant agencies about the air quality situation, including the Ministry of Health.

It says the EMA continues to liaise closely with partner agencies, such as SWMCOL to obtain status updates on the issue.

Meanwhile, MP for the area Fitzgerald Hinds says it is no question that the situation is affecting his constituents at Beetham Gardens.

He says the air quality in the area has been a source of concern to him for years now.

The MP says the time has come for the Beetham Landfill to be relocated.

Nevertheless, the MP for Laventille west is calling on his constituents to wear masks to protect their health.