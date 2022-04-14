Health Minister appeals for discipline as the Easter weekend approaches

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh is pleading with residents of county Caroni and Victoria to maintain COVID-19 protocols during the upcoming Easter long weekend.

Minister Deyalsingh singled out the communities saying they continue to lead with the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Minister Deyalsingh made the statement during the Ministry’s COVID-19 media briefing yesterday.

He also warned the wider public to be vigilant saying people need to be more aware of their actions.

The Health Minister said while measures have been lifted, it is important to remember the virus is still active and some countries are still seeing record numbers.