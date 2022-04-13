Trade Minister says steps to be taken to counter inflation

Trade Minister cuts ribbon at new Massy Stores opening in Brentwood, Chaguanas

Government is contemplating ways it can ease the burdens of rising food prices in the country.

Trade Minister Paula Gopee Scoon yesterday said her Ministry would be looking at the possibility of removing VAT from some more items.

She said reducing the common external tariff on some food items is also an option to address rising costs.

In October last year Value Added Tax was removed on some items.

The Minister said that measure was very helpful.

Minister Gopee Scoon said inflation locally is the product of what is happening globally.

The Minister was speaking at the opening of a Massy Stores in Brentwood.