A TOBAGO FAMILY LOOSES A THIRD MEMBER IN 14 DAYS … JUSTIN ARTHUR HAS DROWNED

For the second time in less than two weeks tragedy hits a Tobago family.
Justin Arthur, the nephew of the late Teresa Alleyne – Adams drowned at the argyle waterfall yesterday.
Misses Alleyne – Adams and her husband Christian Adams died in a tragic accident just over one week ago.
Yesterday misses Alleyne – Adams’ nephew who was in the country for her funeral drowned.
