A TOBAGO FAMILY LOOSES A THIRD MEMBER IN 14 DAYS … JUSTIN ARTHUR HAS DROWNED

Posted on June 7, 2023 by admin

For the second time in less than two weeks tragedy hits a Tobago family.

Justin Arthur, the nephew of the late Teresa Alleyne – Adams drowned at the argyle waterfall yesterday.

Misses Alleyne – Adams and her husband Christian Adams died in a tragic accident just over one week ago.

Yesterday misses Alleyne – Adams’ nephew who was in the country for her funeral drowned.

