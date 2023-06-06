BARBADOS … RESIDENTS SCAMPER FOR SAFETY IN CHRIST CHURCH, AS GUNMEN OPEN FIRE INDISCRIMINATELY

A shooting in a Christ Church neighbourhood in Barbados is said to, have sent residents scampering to safety.
Reports say several shots rang out in green hill close, Silver Hill yesterday afternoon, at around 2:30 as gunmen fired indiscriminately through the community.
Acting inspector Rodney Innis said, last evening a woman was shot and wounded
He said officers have been in the area investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error