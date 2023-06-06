I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

BARBADOS … RESIDENTS SCAMPER FOR SAFETY IN CHRIST CHURCH, AS GUNMEN OPEN FIRE INDISCRIMINATELY

Posted on June 6, 2023 by admin

A shooting in a Christ Church neighbourhood in Barbados is said to, have sent residents scampering to safety.

Reports say several shots rang out in green hill close, Silver Hill yesterday afternoon, at around 2:30 as gunmen fired indiscriminately through the community.

Acting inspector Rodney Innis said, last evening a woman was shot and wounded

He said officers have been in the area investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This entry was posted in News, Regional News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *