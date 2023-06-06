I955 FM


A POST MORTEM ON SEVEN WEEK OLD TAHIR ALEXIS IS SCHEDULED FOR TOMORROW.

An autopsy is to be performed on the body of seven-week-old Tahir Alexis

The baby was taken unresponsive to the St. James District Hospital last Sunday by his parents.

His 20-year-old mother told doctors she went to his crib on Sunday morning and realized he was not moving.

The child was pronounced dead 40 minutes after he arrived at the hospital.

Doctors are reported to have called the police when they realized there were bruises on the body of the baby.

The autopsy is carded for tomorrow.

