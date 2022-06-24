A division of the office of Deputy Chief Secretary to be opened

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine

The ruling Progressive Democratic Patriots in Tobago is setting up an office of Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly.

This is a first for Tobago.

The announcement came as Chief Secretary Farley Augustine delivered a $3.97 billion dollar Budget yesterday.

He said among the responsibilities of the office would be the issue of autonomy for Tobago.

He also announced a Tobago outpost will be located in Port of Spain.

Mr. Augustine revisited the Finance Minister’s mid-year Budget.

He said the island is unfairly treated and it was a breach of law.

Addressing the Chamber, Chief Secretary Augustine told of some of the gains of his administration.

He also called for the determination of the island’s Maritime boundaries and a review of the energy revenue sharing agreement between the islands.