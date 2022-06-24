I955 FM


Commission of Enquiry in Paria Trading tragedy sees a resignation

Minister of Energy Stuart Young

A resignation from the Commission of Enquiry into the Paria Fuel Trading Company tragedy.

Minister of Energy Stuart Young says Justice Dennis Morrison has tendered his resignation.

Minister Young made the announcement yesterday during the post cabinet news briefing.

Minister Young gave a brief history of the new Chairman and assured that this will not impact the start of hearings.

The C.O.E appointed on April 22nd, was initiated following the deaths of LMCS divers Fazal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Yusuf Henry, and Kazim Ali Jr. at Paria’s Pointe-a-Pierre facility.

A 5th diver, Christopher Boodram, was the lone survivor.

