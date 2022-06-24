I955 FM


SEA results to be made available online

Posted on June 24, 2022 by admin

Parents of students, who wrote the Secondary Entrance Assessment, will now be able to access their child’s results online.

The S.E.A. Online Portal was launched yesterday.

Permanent Secretary Lenore Baptiste Simmons launched the new system at the Ministry of Education

Mrs. Baptiste Simmons said the results would also be available in hardcopy.

The PS assured the portal is secure.

Thousands of students wrote the S.E.A in March this year. The results are expected to be released soon.

