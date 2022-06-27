Trinidad and Tobago braces for tropical cyclone

This country’s population is in a state of readiness for more rain in the coming days.

Heavy showers were experienced across the country yesterday, due to the passage of a tropical wave, which forced the MET office to issue an Adverse Weather Alert “Yellow Level”.

The alert took effect at 8am yesterday but has since been lifted.

The MET office is also monitoring another tropical wave, which moved off the west coast of Africa yesterday.

In between these 2 systems is yet another, dubbed Invest 94l, which experts believe could reach the Lesser Antilles as a strong tropical storm sometime tomorrow afternoon into evening.

With the country likely to be impacted by 3 weather systems in succession, Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi is urging citizens to prepare now.

Speaking at a news conference yesterday, Mr. Al-Rawi said his government has already taken steps to mitigate what might happen.

Minister Al-Rawi stated that Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, who is in the US, triggered full activity and acting Prime Minister, Colm Imbert, has since met with the relevant Ministers to ensure preparation ahead of any weather event.

Also addressing yesterday’s news conference was acting National Security Minister and Minister of Public Utilities, Marvin Gonzales.

He assured that all utilities are on high alert but had some advice for persons in east Trinidad regarding their water supply.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said his Ministry is also playing its part.

Head of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management retired Major General Rodney Smart urged residents to channel trouble reports through their Regional Cooperation.

He urged caution to people living in flood prone areas.

At 6pm yesterday the strong tropical wave dubbed 94l was said to be 1,000 miles east southeast of the Windward Islands and continues to show signs of development.

Environmental conditions are also favourable for further development and a tropical depression could form during the early to middle part of this week.