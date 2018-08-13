I955 FM


A call by new Barbados government for people to come forward with information of corruption by the last administration

Posted on August 13, 2018 by newscenter5

mWiC83REJMOne whistle blower has so far responded to the call by the new Barbados government for people to come forward if they have information about corruption under the last administration.

 

Attorney General Dale Marshall last week confirmed he will meet with the person.

 

Mr. Marshall admits there are some challenges related to this method of dealing with corruption.

 

However the Attorney General said he is looking forward to people who are willing to bring their information to the authorities.

