Prime Minister confirms he is in the race for control of the party

Posted on August 13, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-28Dr. Rowley has also confirmed, he is in the race for control of the party.

 

He said it is his intention to put forward a slate as well.

 

The Peoples National Movement’s internal elections are scheduled for September 30th.

