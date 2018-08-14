PNM has initiated disciplinary action against Mr. Harry Ragoonanan following statements made about Galleons Passage

The Peoples National Movement says it has initiated disciplinary action against one of its stalwarts, Mr. Harry Ragoonanan.
Mr. Ragoonanan has been summoned before the Disciplinary Committee of the party.
This following statement he made at a news conference on Sunday claiming there were several hidden deficiencies with the new Galleons Passage.
Mr. Ragoonanan said the vessel was not suitable for this country and will put people at risk.
However, yesterday acting Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds said Mr. Ragoonanan’s grouse had nothing to do with the ferry but rather a sticky situation in which he had found himself.
Minister Hinds said when the information came to light, the investigative committee attempted to hear Mr. Ragoonanan’s side but he refused to cooperate.
He said because of this he will face further action.
Meanwhile in an immediate response Mr. Ragoonanan said he is deeply offended by the action of the PNM and is requesting the party reduce its request to writing so he can seek appropriate legal counsel.
