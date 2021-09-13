8 more die from COVID

Eight more COVID positive patients have died in Trinidad and Tobago.

Three were elderly men and 2 elderly women with comorbidities.

The other 3 were an elderly woman, a middle aged man and a young adult with no underlying conditions.

These deaths have brought the death toll in the country to 1,376.

The Ministry of Health has also revealed that there were 135 additional positive cases.

There are now 3,910 active cases nationwide.

So far this year 1,247 people have died from COVID-19.

Two hundred and seventy-one positive patients are hospitalised.

Three thousand four hundred and thirty-three are in home isolation.

The Ministry yesterday said 441,540 people are now fully vaccinated against the virus.