4-year-old boy mauled to death by a Rottweiler

Four-year-old Amaziah Lewis is mauled to death by a dog in the presence of his relatives in Tacarigua.

Amaziah was with his grandmother at her workplace at Savannah Drive yesterday when the incident occurred.

Rakesh Boodoo saw the attack from a nearby house he was working on.

He said the dog bit into the child’s neck while shaking him.

Mr. Boodoo told reporters it was an unfortunate incident.

He said along with Amaziah’s grandmother he tried to assist.

Mr. Boodoo said efforts were also made to resuscitate the child.

Police were called to the scene and it is reported the dog attacked them as well.

They were forced to shoot and kill the dog.