5% increase in serious crimes in Barbados

A five percent increase in serious crimes in Barbados.

At a news conference yesterday Acting Commissioner of Police responsible for crime, Colvin Bishop said there were 7882 crimes committed so far this year.

ACP Bishop said in over four percent of the crimes this year, illegal guns were used.

He displayed some 91 guns which were seized this year.

But ACP Bishop is convinced strategies of the police force aimed at taking illegal guns off the streets are working.

The police force is also saying it will put some focus on violence in schools.

The police force is proposing security spot checks and the deployment of officers if necessary.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, William Yearwood said principals have to take some blame for the level of violence.

He said the force is willing to help with the preventative measures at schools.