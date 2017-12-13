2-year-old shot and killed in suspected domestic custody matter

The child shot and killed during what is suspected to be a domestic custody matter, has been identified.

The 2-year-old victim is Soriah Martin.

A soldier is now in police custody following the shooting at a house on Paul Street, Sangre Grande yesterday.

He is alleged to have shot the child’s uncle and the bullet hit little Soriah in the head.

The girl’s uncle was hit on the right hand.

He is now warded at the Sangre Grande Hospital.

Soriah died while being treated.

After the incident the soldier is reported to have fled the scene, but was later held by officers of the Valencia station.

The officers had set up a road block in search of the soldier.

The soldier is said to have gone to the house to see his daughter but was prevented from doing so by a male relative.

According to preliminary reports the soldier pulled his gun and shot at the child’s uncle.

Soriah was at the time in the arms of another relative.