Police investigating photographs of woman allowing baby to hold gun

Police are probing photographs of a woman allowing a baby to hold a gun that has gone viral on social media.

The investigation has been ordered by the Acting Police Commissioner.

The woman seen holding the baby and the gun is a police officer attached to the Central Division.

Confirmation that the woman in the photo is an officer came from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

However, it is said she was sixteen at the time the photograph was taken.

It is said the pictures were taken 10 years ago.

The toddler was seen in one of the photos sucking on a pistol which was being held by the woman.

The TTPS said since it was made aware of the existence of the images, Commissioner of Police, Stephen Williams has instructed the head of the Professional Standards Bureau, Assistant Commissioner of Police Anthony Bucchan to commence an immediate investigation.

The police service is assuring that the public will be updated on the outcome of the probe when it is completed.