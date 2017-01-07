17 year old boy is the country’s 1st road fatality for 2017

Teenager Akido Prospere is killed in a vehicular accident in Arouca.

The 17 year became the first road fatality for the year.

He was a student of Hillview College.

The accident occurred early yesterday morning. It is said at about 1:30, Akido was driving along the Eastern Main Road, when upon reaching the Barrow Memorial Church, he lost control of the vehicle.

We are told he crashed into a wall. Eyewitnesses say the force of the impact caused the car’s engine to protrude from the dashboard.