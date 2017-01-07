I955 FM


17 year old boy is the country’s 1st road fatality for 2017

Posted on January 7, 2017 by newscenter5
Akido Prospere in undated photo

Teenager Akido Prospere is killed in a vehicular accident in Arouca.

The 17 year became the first road fatality for the year.

He was a student of Hillview College.

The accident occurred early yesterday morning. It is said at about 1:30, Akido was driving along the Eastern Main Road, when upon reaching the Barrow Memorial Church, he lost control of the vehicle.

We are told he crashed into a wall. Eyewitnesses say the force of the impact caused the car’s engine to protrude from the dashboard.

Akido was rushed to the Arima District Health Facility, where he died a short while later.

 

