17 year old boy is the country’s 1st road fatality for 2017
Akido Prospere in undated photo
Teenager Akido Prospere is killed in a vehicular accident in Arouca.
The 17 year became the first road fatality for the year.
He was a student of Hillview College.
The accident occurred early yesterday morning. It is said at about 1:30, Akido was driving along the Eastern Main Road, when upon reaching the Barrow Memorial Church, he lost control of the vehicle.
We are told he crashed into a wall. Eyewitnesses say the force of the impact caused the car’s engine to protrude from the dashboard.
Akido was rushed to the Arima District Health Facility, where he died a short while later.
