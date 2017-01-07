Bail for Chaguanas pastor charged with sexually assaulting a minor

150 thousand dollars bail for a 56-year-old pastor charged sexually assaulting a 13 year year old girl.

Roland Gulston appeared before a Chaguanas Magistrate yesterday to answer allegations of sexual grooming, sexual penetration, and sexual touching of girl.

The charges allegedly took place between July 15 and July 18 last year, at the church at which the pastor preaches.

Mr Gulston, a pastor for 33 years, appeared before Magistrate Margaret Alert yesterday.

He was represented by defence attorney Shiva Boodoo. Mr Boodoo was successful in his bail application for his client.

Magistrate Alert granted bail at $150,000 under the conditions that Mr Gulston has no contact with the alleged victim and her mother. He was also told to stay 100 metres away from the child and the same distance away from her school and the house she lives.

The matter has been adjourned to February 2.