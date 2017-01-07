Bail for Chaguanas pastor charged with sexually assaulting a minor

150 thousand dollars bail for a 56-year-old pastor charged sexually assaulting a 13 year year old girl.
Roland Gulston appeared before a Chaguanas Magistrate yesterday to answer allegations of sexual grooming, sexual penetration, and sexual touching of girl.
The charges allegedly took place between July 15 and July 18 last year, at the church at which the pastor preaches.
Mr Gulston, a pastor for 33 years, appeared before Magistrate Margaret Alert yesterday.
He was represented by defence attorney Shiva Boodoo. Mr Boodoo was successful in his bail application for his client.
Magistrate Alert granted bail at $150,000 under the conditions that Mr Gulston has no contact with the alleged victim and her mother. He was also told to stay 100 metres away from the child and the same distance away from her school and the house she lives.
The matter has been adjourned to February 2.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
6 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
6 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
6 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.