Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa pardons 3,000 prisoners

Zimbabwe’s new president is commuting death sentences for some prisoners and releasing thousands of people from prison, including most women and everyone under age 18.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s announcement yesterday is an effort to ease overcrowded prisons.
He has said he is against the death penalty because he once survived hanging when the Southern African nation was still colonial Rhodesia.
Nearly 100 people are on death row in the country of 13 million.
Those on it for at least a decade are having their sentences commuted to life in prison.
Zimbabwe’s last execution was in 2005, partly because no one was willing to be the hangman.
All women except those serving life sentences are being freed.
Also freed are prisoners who are disabled or terminally ill and those sentenced to life before Feb. 28th 1998.
About 3,000 prisoners are expected to benefit
Prison Deputy Commissioner-General Alford Mashango Dube says the current prison population is about 20,000 and capacity is 17,000.
Zimbabwe’s former leader Robert Mugabe last November said he was considering resuming executions.
But weeks later Mr. Mnangagwa took power with the military’s assistance after factional fighting within the ruling party.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.