Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa pardons 3,000 prisoners

Posted on March 22, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-38Zimbabwe’s new president is commuting death sentences for some prisoners and releasing thousands of people from prison, including most women and everyone under age 18.

 

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s announcement yesterday is an effort to ease overcrowded prisons.

 

He has said he is against the death penalty because he once survived hanging when the Southern African nation was still colonial Rhodesia.

 

Nearly 100 people are on death row in the country of 13 million.

 

Those on it for at least a decade are having their sentences commuted to life in prison.

 

Zimbabwe’s last execution was in 2005, partly because no one was willing to be the hangman.

 

All women except those serving life sentences are being freed.

 

Also freed are prisoners who are disabled or terminally ill and those sentenced to life before Feb. 28th 1998.

 

About 3,000 prisoners are expected to benefit

 

Prison Deputy Commissioner-General Alford Mashango Dube  says the current prison population is about 20,000 and capacity is 17,000.

 

Zimbabwe’s former leader Robert Mugabe last November said he was considering resuming executions.

 

But weeks later Mr. Mnangagwa took power with the military’s assistance after factional fighting within the ruling party.

