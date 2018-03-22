Assurance from Pathologist Dr. Hubert Daisley that autopsies will resume in Tobago…maintains that he still needs to be paid

An assurance from Pathologist Dr. Hubert Daisley that autopsies will resume at the scarborough mortuary but he maintains he needs to be paid owed monies.

Only 24 hours before Dr. Daisley complained about salary issues and vented his frustration in the presence of grieving families.

He said he had not been paid since last year.

Relatives of the deceased have been waiting for the past two weeks for autopsies to be conducted.

One woman, Karen King told Newscenter 5 she had been getting the run around since last week.

Dr. Daisley said he is saddenned by the situation but he needs his salary.