Police yet to release identity of Venezuelan national shot by police in Diego Martin

The identity of a Venezuelan national shot and killed during a reported confrontation with police in Diego Martin has not yet been released.

The shootout occurred on Wednesday night.

A female Venezuelan national was also shot during the incident and was said to be warded at hospital up to yesterday.

Neither the name of the dead man nor the woman’s identity have been disclosed.

Police say at about 11.30 pm officers were responding to an all-points bulletin in which a black yaris was seen trying evading a police roadblock exercise in the area.

The vehicle was intercepted near St. Lucien Road and as the officers were approaching the vehicle they were reportedly shot at, forcing them to return fire.

The two occupants of the vehicle were shot.

They were both taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital where the man succumbed to his wounds while undergoing treatment.

Police say they have recovered a loaded pistol and an undisclosed amount of US currency.

Investigations are continuing.