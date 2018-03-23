Police yet to release identity of Venezuelan national shot by police in Diego Martin

The identity of a Venezuelan national shot and killed during a reported confrontation with police in Diego Martin has not yet been released.
The shootout occurred on Wednesday night.
A female Venezuelan national was also shot during the incident and was said to be warded at hospital up to yesterday.
Neither the name of the dead man nor the woman’s identity have been disclosed.
Police say at about 11.30 pm officers were responding to an all-points bulletin in which a black yaris was seen trying evading a police roadblock exercise in the area.
The vehicle was intercepted near St. Lucien Road and as the officers were approaching the vehicle they were reportedly shot at, forcing them to return fire.
The two occupants of the vehicle were shot.
They were both taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital where the man succumbed to his wounds while undergoing treatment.
Police say they have recovered a loaded pistol and an undisclosed amount of US currency.
Investigations are continuing.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.