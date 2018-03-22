2 persons killed in 2 separate incidents

A woman is one of two persons killed in separate incidents.

Dead is Jasmine Bahadur.

27-year-old Ms. Bahadur was stabbed to death during a robbery in San Juan.

Reports say the incident occurred shortly after 1 o’clock yesterday afternoon in the vicinity of the Priority Bus Route.

The suspect was apprehended by witnesses and beaten before being handed over to police.

Eyewitnesses told police the man attempted to snatch a gold chain the woman was wearing.

It is said she fought back and was stabbed by the assailant several times in the neck.

She was rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Centre where she died while receiving treatment.

The suspect was taken to the St. Joseph Police Station.

And in the second incident a man was stabbed to death in Cunupia.

That incident occurred shortly after midday yesterday at Boy Cato Road, Chin Chin.

Details are sketchy, but Newscenter 5 understands the victim had an altercation with another man when he was stabbed.

The man who is yet to be identified was taken to hospital where he died while undergoing emergency treatment.

Police are said to be searching for a suspect.