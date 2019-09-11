I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

‘Zesser’ drug causing major concerns

Posted on September 11, 2019 by newscenter5
National Security Minister of Trinidad & Tobago, Stuart Young

National Security Minister of Trinidad & Tobago, Stuart Young

The growing use of a drug called ‘Zesser’ is causing major concerns.

 

In a release this morning, National Security Minister Stuart Young said it is worrying to see on social media that there is wide access to the Zesser Pills, which are a concoction of ecstasy and cocaine.

 

This drug is said to be causing severe adverse physical and mental behavioral reactions in users.

 

In the release this morning, Minister Young said the Trinidad and Tobago Forensic Science Centre have not yet verified the chemical composition in this drug but investigations are underway.

 

He is urging the public to avoid the use of any substances with psychoactive properties in the interest of their health, safety and wellbeing.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *