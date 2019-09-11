‘Zesser’ drug causing major concerns

The growing use of a drug called ‘Zesser’ is causing major concerns.

In a release this morning, National Security Minister Stuart Young said it is worrying to see on social media that there is wide access to the Zesser Pills, which are a concoction of ecstasy and cocaine.

This drug is said to be causing severe adverse physical and mental behavioral reactions in users.

In the release this morning, Minister Young said the Trinidad and Tobago Forensic Science Centre have not yet verified the chemical composition in this drug but investigations are underway.

He is urging the public to avoid the use of any substances with psychoactive properties in the interest of their health, safety and wellbeing.