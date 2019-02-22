Young says he gave CoP go-ahead to wear specialised camouflage uniforms

Trinidad and Tobago’s National Security Minister, Stuart Young says he gave the Police Commissioner, the go-ahead to wear specialised camouflage uniforms.
However Minister Young adds that the aproval was not gazetted under his hand.
The issue has been picking up steam on social media over the past days, with one NGO saying the Commissioner’s attire breaches regulations and law.
Criminologist Professor Ramesh Deosaran says the Police Service Commission Act says unfirom changes must be approved by the Minister and gazetted.
The Minister dismisses the concern that the police service, is being militarized.
Yesterday Commissioner Gary Griffith again said there is no breach.
He slammed those who have been critising his attire, including the General Secretary of the Police Social and Welfare Association, Anand Ramesar.
Yesterday pictures of Mr. Ramesar, now President of the association, Michael Seales and former Vice President Roger Alexander wearing the camouflage uniform, were released.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.