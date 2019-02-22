Young says he gave CoP go-ahead to wear specialised camouflage uniforms

Trinidad and Tobago’s National Security Minister, Stuart Young says he gave the Police Commissioner, the go-ahead to wear specialised camouflage uniforms.

However Minister Young adds that the aproval was not gazetted under his hand.

The issue has been picking up steam on social media over the past days, with one NGO saying the Commissioner’s attire breaches regulations and law.

Criminologist Professor Ramesh Deosaran says the Police Service Commission Act says unfirom changes must be approved by the Minister and gazetted.

The Minister dismisses the concern that the police service, is being militarized.

Yesterday Commissioner Gary Griffith again said there is no breach.

He slammed those who have been critising his attire, including the General Secretary of the Police Social and Welfare Association, Anand Ramesar.

Yesterday pictures of Mr. Ramesar, now President of the association, Michael Seales and former Vice President Roger Alexander wearing the camouflage uniform, were released.