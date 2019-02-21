I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

50% of Primary and Secondary school children are at risk of becoming diabetics

Posted on February 21, 2019 by newscenter5
Chairman of the National Parent Teachers Association, Raffina Ali Boodoosingh

Chairman of the National Parent Teachers Association, Raffina Ali Boodoosingh

At least 50 per cent of Pri­ma­ry and Sec­ondary school chil­dren are overweight and are at risk of be­com­ing di­a­bet­ics.

 

The Joint Select Committee on So­cial Ser­vices and Pub­lic Administration met yesterday to ex­am­ine the cur­rent lev­els of child­hood obe­si­ty and what the State was do­ing to pro­mote a health­i­er lifestyle among chil­dren.

 

Chairman of the National Parent Teachers Association, Raffina Ali Boodoosingh said the largest number of cases can be found in the east.

 

Pres­i­dent of Di­a­betes As­so­ci­a­tion An­drew Dhanoo said his or­gan­i­sa­tion has seen a shift of younger peo­ple be­ing di­ag­nosed with di­a­betes.

 

He said one in­di­ca­tor of pre-di­a­betes is the dark­en­ing of the skin be­hind the neck.

 

The or­gan­i­sa­tion sug­gest­ed sig­nif­i­cant changes in schools to pro­mote healthy en­vi­ron­ment be adopt­ed at the soon­est.

 

Among ini­tia­tives to fight the problem, the Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion and the Min­istry of Health im­ple­ment­ed in 2017 was the re­stric­tion of sug­ary drinks be­ing sold in schools.

 

The schools al­so rolled out 4-H clubs to en­cour­age phys­i­cal ac­tiv­i­ty among chil­dren.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *