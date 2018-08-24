Young boys being sexually abused by girls are not being reported recent data shows

Recent data show young boys are being sexually abused by girls but the incidents are not being reported.
Chairman of the Childrens Authority Haniff Benjamin says statistics have shown boys between the ages of 10-13 are the prime targets.
The revelation follows reports of a 13-year-old boy allegedly being sexually abused by a woman.
The authority has intervened and is now investigating the report.
Mr. Benjamin who is a Trauma Therapist and Councillor also says support is also being provided to the child and his family.
Speaking on the Morning Show on i95.5fm yesterday Mr. Benjamin who is also a Master Social Worker further noted that all children who have been or are being abused are affected differently.
Mr. Benjamin told parents to be on the look out for adults or older children who take an unusual interest in their child.
