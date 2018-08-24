I955 FM


Marijuana, arms and ammunition found during anti-crime exercise in La Puerta, Diego Martin

images-6A 41-year-old man is expected to appear in court today after he was found carrying a Glock 19 pistol and 10,000 dollars worth of marijuana in a knapsack.

 

Police arrested the man during an anti-crime exercise at Riverside Road, La Puerta, Diego Martin on Wednesday.

 

And during the exercise police say two rifles, a semi-automatic shotgun with a scope, magazines and ammunition were also seized by officers of the Western Division Task Force.

 

Via a release from the TTPS, officers say they searched an abandoned building in La Puerta between 1pm and 3pm Wednesday where the items were found.

 

In addition to the arms and ammunition several pieces of camouflage, police operational clothing and a bulletproof vest were also discovered.

 

No one was arrested in connection with the find.

 

And in the same area police say a 23-year-old Diego Martin man was searched and a Glock 17 pistol was found, he was arrested.

