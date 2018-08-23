I955 FM


PM to lead a delegation to Venezuela on Saturday for signing of energy agreements

Posted on August 23, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-29Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley leads a delegation to Venezuela for the signing of energy agreements.

 

Minister of Communication Stuart Young said due to Tuesday’s earthquake the agreements could not have been completed yesterday.

 

He said Dr. Rowley would now travel to the South American country on Saturday with Ministers of his government for the signing.

 

Minister Young said the decision to cancel the planned meeting was taken late Tuesday evening.

 

Minister Young was speaking to members of the media at the Post Cabinet News briefing yesterday.

