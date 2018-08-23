Minister of National Security chastises PSA President Watson Duke

The Minister of National Security is chastising President of the Public Services Association Watson Duke over what he says is his disruptive behaviour.

Stuart Young says Mr. Duke is being irresponsible.

Yesterday morning Mr. Duke signaled intentions to engage in a walkabout of several government buildings to survey the damage caused by Tuesday’s earthquake.

Speaking at the Post Cabinet News briefing yesterday Minister Young denounced the objective.

Earlier yesterday at a media conference Mr. Duke said he intended to call out his members.

Mr. Duke also said the earthquake came at the right time, as the safety and security of his membership are his priority.

However Minister Young said the actions bordered on being illegal.

Minister Young also condemned the actions of those individuals who intend on creating panic in an already anxious society following yesterdays earthquake.