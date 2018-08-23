No severe structural damage to buildings following earthquake says Minister Sinanan

Minister of Works Rohan Sinanan says there is no severe structural damage to buildings in Trinidad and Tobago following the tremor.
He says engineers made checks to several buildings yesterday.
Minister Sinanan said despite concerns being raised about proper building codes everything is up to standard.
Speaking on the TV6 Morning Edition program today he said while some structures were affected, the damage was not significant.
The Minister said bridges and roads also remain intact.
In addition the Minister responded to reports of major damage to one section of the Port of Spain General Hospital.
Minister Sinanan says the Ministry will continue its inspection operations.
