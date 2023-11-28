WOMAN POLICE OFFICER ROBBED OF HER GUN BY ARMED MAN….

The gun belonging to a woman police constable, has been stolen in Curepe.

The officer is attached to the Belmont police station.

The robbery at gunpoint took place last Sunday afternoon.

It is said, the 40-year-old officer parked her vehicle on the compound of a pharmacy at around 2:25pm.

After conducting business in the pharmacy the officer returned to her car, and was confronted by two masked men.

One of them had a handgun.

She was pulled out of her SUV and the bandits got in and drove off.

In the vehicle was her licensed glock 48 firearm, loaded with ten rounds of nine-millimeter ammunition.

Her cell phone and handbag containing cash and bankcards were taken along with the SUV.

A report was made to the St. Joseph station.

The vehicle was later found in Petit Bourg.

The items were missing.

