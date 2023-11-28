MINISTRY OF WORKS & TRANSPORT TO ASSESS THE GUAPO ROUNDABOUT…

Officials of the Ministry of Works and Transport are expected to make an assessment on the safety of the Guapo roundabout, following another fatal accident since the opening of the new highway.

Over the weekend popular radio Dj Clyde “the outlaw” Jemmot, was killed in a vehicular crash at the roundabout.

Mr. Jemmot was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

It is not the first fatality in the area.

There have been complaints about a lack of lighting and proper signage along the new highway extension, leading to the roundabout.

Many have said, approaching the roundabout is also confusing.

Newscentre five understands a team from the Ministry of Works and Transport was at the site yesterday. There is a plan to visit other areas, which have so called dark spots.

A report is to be forwarded to the ministry of works

Yesterday Point Fortin Mp Kennedy Richards said, there may be some truth to the claims.

He also said, there is need for signage and more lighting.

Mr. Jemmot worked at radio station 96.1 wefm.

Yesterday, his boss Tony Chow Lin on questioned the safety of the area.

Days after the Archibald-De Leon highway was opened, opposition MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal expressed concerns.

He too called for proper lighting and signage.