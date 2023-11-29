SHARON ROWLEY SHINES LIGHT ON DOMESTIC VIOLENCE IN TRINIDAD & TOBAGO…

Sharon Clark Rowley, wife of Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, brings awareness to the prevalence of domestic violence.

Mrs. Rowley, tells of alarming statistics while addressing the “champion of the spotlight initiative”.

In presenting the data, the attorney said, hundreds of millions of women worldwide have been affected by intimate partner violence at some stage of their life.

Last Saturday the world commemorated International Day for the elimination of violence against women.

Mrs. Rowley told of the intervention that is the spotlight initiative and her role in it.

Mrs. Rowley said, women need a voice and many of them suffer abuse in silence.

She was speaking on the tv6 morning edition yesterday.