EXTENSION FOR PUBLIC SERVANTS…

Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert

Government has agreed to further extend the deadline for public servants to decide on their position, regarding switching to the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert says, the employees have until February 28th 2024.

The employees had until tomorrow to state their positions.

Before that the deadline was August this year.

The new deadline was stated in an email sent to the attorneys representing the public services association and customs officer Terrisa Dhoray who are challenges the planned change.

The PSA maintains the TTRA is unconstitutional, and filed an injunction to stop its implementation earlier this year.

However, the matter was dismissed by the high court earlier this month.

The union appealed the matter.

In a news release the PSA called on the Government to agree to an injunction or extend the deadline for workers to make the choice between their current job and the TTRA.

In its release yesterday, the PSA said Government relented and has extended the deadline for the implementation of the TTRA.

