FIGHT AT SIGNAL HILL SECONDARY TO BE PROBED BY EDUCATION DIVISION…

Posted on November 29, 2023 by admin

A probe into a reported fight in a classroom of the Signal Hill Secondary School in Tobago.

The incident was captured on camera phone and is being shared on social media several times over.

The fracas occurred last Friday, but only yesterday the video recording began circulating.

The actions of the students have been condemned by the Division of Education.

