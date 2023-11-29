A PROMISE OF OVER THREE THOUSAND NEW HOUSES NEXT YEAR FROM MINISTER ROBINSON REGIS…

Leader of Government Business, Camille Robinson-Regis.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson Regis, is promising over three thousand new houses in the coming year from.

She says, this is the blueprint of her Ministry.

Yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago Housing Development Corporation hosted a random selection draw.

Two hundred and fifty applicants are now one step closer to becoming homeowners.

Applicants were chosen for homes in the Bon Air North, Oasis Greens, Carlton place and Cypress Hills developments as well as Lakeview Bungalows.

Minister Robinson-Regis delivered the feature address.

She told of the plans saying, this will span various programmes and initiatives.

The Minister told of the accomplishments of the HDC over the last year.

Those chosen have been on the HDC’s housing application fulfillment system for over ten years.