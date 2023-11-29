INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE TO SPEAK TODAY ON VENEZUELA BORDER REFERENDUM…

The International Court of Justice says, it will deliver its order on Guyana’s request for ”the indication of provisional measures” aimed at preventing Venezuela from holding a referendum, over the ownership of the mineral and forest-rich county of Essequibo.

In a statement, the ICJ yesterday said, a public sitting will take place at 3.00 pm, “during which Judge Joan E. Donoghue, president of the court will read the order”.

The ICJ had last week reserved its judgment

Guyana has said, it has evidence that Venezuela intends to gain ownership of the mineral and forest-rich county of Essequibo, through a referendum on December 3rd, 2023.

Both Guyana and Venezuela made presentations to the ICJ during two-days of hearing, into the case relating to the 1899 arbitral award.

Guyana, in its request, had said the Venezuela government, through its National Electoral Council had published a list of five questions, that it intends to put before the people of Venezuela in a “consultative referendum” next month.