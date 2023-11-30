PARIA COMMISSION REPORT TO BE HANDED TO PRESIDENT TODAY….

Paria Commission of Enquiry Chairman Jerome Lynch, K.C expresses disappointment that no-one offered financial assistance to the families of the divers involved in the Paria pipeline tragedy.

The final report into the demise of rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr, Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and the survival of Christopher Boodram, is to be delivered to president Christine Kangaloo today.

Mr Nagassar, Ali, Kurban, Henry and Boodram, were sucked into a 30-inch underwater pipeline belonging to Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd, on which they were doing maintenance work.

Only Mr. Boodram survived.

The accident occurred on February 25th, 2022.

During a virtual media briefing yesterday, K.C lynch lamented that even as the families were suffering initial shock and hardship, there was no acceptance of responsibility from any quarter and no assistance.

The commission chairman said, there was a lack of humanity on all sides.

As K.C Lynch closed his press briefing, he responded to questions from one of the widows in the tragedy.

Mrs. Coosi wanted to know why the report is being made privy, to persons who are not family members.

The Paria Commission of Enquiry exercise lasted 21 months at a cost 15.5 million dollars.

And attorney at law Prakash Ramadhar represents the families of the dead.

Yesterday he called for the report to be made public.

As he made his statement Mr. Ramadhar was flanked by some of the men’s families.